The Ada Police are searching for a suspect, possibly armed, in the vicinity of Kerr Lab and Cradduck Road.
Breaking: Ada Police searching for suspect
Don Howard Tomlinson of Maysville was born on March 5, 1949 in Red Oak, Oklahoma to Grady and Violet Marie (Ary) Tomlinson. He passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in his home at the age of 72 years.
Marshall Wayne Ward of Pauls Valley was born on July 8, 1955 in Maysville, Oklahoma to William and Ruby (Henderson) Ward. He passed from this life on Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 65 years.
Eugene Garrett, a resident of Wynnewood, Oklahoma, passed away Friday April 23, 2021 at his home west of Wynnewood at the age of 87 years old.
