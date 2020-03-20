Garvin County has been hit with its first case of COVID-19 according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.
The total for Oklahoma rose by five over night going from 44 to 49 with Garvin and Stephens Counties both joining the long list of counties with a confirmed case.
UPDATED 12:40 p.m.
We can confirm that there is a positive COVID-19 case located in Garvin County. There will not be any public release of specific demographic information for the patient. The case is being investigated by a public health nurse who is assessing recent contacts. Those at significant risk will be notified, but as we are experiencing community spread in Oklahoma all members of the public should take all reasonable precautions as the CDC has promoted: social distancing, thorough hand washing, and staying home if you do not feel well. People who are concerned should continue to call the Coronavirus Call Center at 877-215-8336. Attached are Home Care instructions for people experiencing symptoms. If symptoms become severe or do not respond to over-the-counter treatments, people should contact their doctor by phone for further instructions.
Julie Williamson
Public Information Officer, OSDH District 8
Carter, Garvin, Love, Jefferson, Johnston, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc, Stephens Counties
Social Services Specialist
UPDATED: 12:15 p.m.
OSDH Regional Administrator Mendy Spohn said Friday no further information on the case could be released.
Spohn urged residents to follow the advice of experts, to stay home if they can.
"We should assume it is in our communities and act accordingly," Spohn said.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.