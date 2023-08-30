The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning to soon host a Lunch & Learn session on social media.
Carley Corwin, Vice President of operations for Muse Growth Strategies in Norman, is the guest speaker for the event scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the chamber office, 112 East Paul.
Social media can be a valuable tool for small business as this gathering is meant to offer more on how to make the most of each online platform.
The event is free for chamber members and $10 for non-members. Participants can bring their own lunch.
Space is limited so those interested can register at the chamber office.
•••
Tickets are still available for the Gatlin Brothers in concert Saturday night, Oct. 28 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
Tickets are $50 and $100 for general seating and $250 for seats at tables in front of the stage.
Tickets are available at www.GarvinCountySings.com online.
The Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta is also planning another performance – Mozart’s comic opera “The Marriage of Figaro on the Ranch” set for a 7 p.m. start Sept. 16 at the same PV school auditorium. It will also be performed two days later at East Central University in Ada.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled throughout Garvin County over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, Aug. 31 (9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School, 601 North Street. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Wednesday, Sept. 6 (10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-990-8165.
• Thursday, Sept. 14 (11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay community “Boots and Badges” at United Methodist Church, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Wednesday, Sept. 20 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Lindsay High School gym, 302 SW 8th. Call Laura Cottrell at 405-756-3132.
• Thursday, Sept. 21 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 South Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630,
• Friday, Sept. 22 (10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital, 100 Valley Drive. Call Jami Buhrmestes at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Sept. 22 (3 to 5:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Health and Rehab, 1413 South Chickasaw. Call Misty Townsend at 405-238-6411.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley will soon transition into its off-season schedule.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Hours starting Sept. 8 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
