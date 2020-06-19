Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.