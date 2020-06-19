The Carnival at Burr Center opened up last night with a good crowd on hand. The Carnival is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. tonight with $25 wristbands from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday the Carnival will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

