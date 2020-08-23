Pauls Valley's city council is scheduled to consider a proposed variance to the building height restriction for a tower meant to improve cell phone service in town.
Last week members of the PV Planning and Zoning Commission voted to deny the variance for the placement of the tower near South Willow and the Burr shopping center.
The variance was for a 170-foot high tower, while the height restriction is 35 feet.
Members of the city council are expected to consider the issue during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at city hall, located at the corner of Paul and Chickasaw. Masks are required to attend council meetings.
