The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health introduces COVID-19 temporary testing centers to provide patients with access for symptoms relating to the coronavirus. These tented structures are located at Chickasaw Nation Health Clinics in Ardmore and Purcell in addition to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, Oklahoma.
Tents are located in parking lot areas of these facilities and stocked with necessary medical equipment to assess patients quickly for potential infection of COVID-19. The areas are designed as drive-throughs so patients do not exit their vehicle. The tents keep patients separated from the healthy population while providing quick and timely care.
“We are here to not only serve the Chickasaw people, but the public at large as needed,” said Chickasaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Krueger. “We want to keep our community healthy and do our part to fight this pandemic with a warrior mentality.”
If someone feels they are having signs and symptoms of the virus, the Chickasaw Nation has established a COVID-19 Hotline to help assess patients over the phone. The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by calling (580) 272-1312.
Those tested will be contacted by a COVID Care Call Center specialist or clinician once the official lab results are returned. Lab test result times may vary, with a current average wait of 5 to 7 days. If results have not been received after 14 days, a person may inquire about test results at (580)272-1319.
Drive-through test centers are open, Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Criteria:
Must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult
Must have valid photo ID
Must be able to drive safely through the test site
No walk-ups or bicycles
No pets in vehicle
Exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case
If applicable, provide health insurance card and/or CDIB or tribal affiliation verification.
Provider orders or referral strongly preferred but not required
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.