(Courtesy of the PASS Coalition of Garvin County)
Americans love a good party, and the celebration of the birth of our nation each year is always a long-awaited festivity.
To help keep party-goers safe, PASS Coalition and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up to remind drivers about the deadly consequences of drug-impaired driving.
If you are under the influence of an impairing drug, and you choose to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you put everyone in danger, including yourself.
During the Fourth of July holiday, make sure you plan for a safe weekend of festivities including a sober ride. Help us spread this lifesaving message: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
Like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is impaired driving, which means it is dangerous and illegal in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.
Whether the drug is obtained legally or illegally, drug-impaired driving poses a threat to the driver, vehicle passengers, and other road users.
NHTSA is working closely with PASS Coalition to spread the word about the dangers of drug-impaired driving and to remind all drivers: If you are impaired by drugs and are thinking about driving, pass your keys on to a sober driver.
The message is clear: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
“The Fourth of July is a fun time for our community to come together and celebrate our country, and we want everyone to have a safe holiday,” said Jayci Enerson, PASS Coalition member.
“Driving under the influence of drugs is illegal, and it’s dangerous — there are many reliable alternatives to get safely from point A to point B. If you are taking any type of drug — prescription, over-the-counter, or illegal — pass your keys to a sober driver. If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.”
In 2017, 45% of the drivers killed in fatal crashes who were tested for drugs, tested positive. This is why it’s so important we spread this lifesaving message: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
It doesn’t matter what term you use: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, wasted, or drunk, he or she is impaired and should not get behind the wheel.
Think driving while high won’t affect you? You’re wrong. It has been proven that Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effects can slow reaction time, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane. This can be a deadly combination.
Something as simple as cold medication or over-the-counter sleep aid can impair you’re driving. If it does, you can be arrested for a DUI. If you are taking a new prescription drug or a higher dose of a current prescription drug, do not drive until you know what effect it has on your judgment, coordination, and reaction time.
Any effect could impair your driving ability. In fact, certain medications may not impair you on their own, but if taken with a second medication or with alcohol, they can cause impairment. Any form of impaired driving is illegal.
“Vehicle crashes are happening as a result of drug-impaired driving,” Enerson said.
“Studies show that many drugs have the potential to negatively affect driving skills, putting all road users at risk. If you are impaired by any substance, don’t drive.”
Violating Oklahoma’s drug-impaired driving laws can be costly. An Oklahoma DUI can result in costs in excess of $10,000 in fines and fees.
Play It Safe. Remember these safety tips as you prepare for the holiday, and spread the message to your friends and family members:
• If you have ingested an impairing substance such as marijuana, alcohol, prescription drugs, sleep medication, or any form of illegal drug, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.
• If you are drug-impaired, pass the keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you to your final destination. Like drunk driving, it is essential that drug-impaired drivers refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never okay to drive while impaired by any substance.
• Do you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired by drugs? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone—they’ll thank you later.
• If available, use your community’s sober ride program.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact the Garvin County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement.
(The PASS Coalition meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the First United Bank
in Pauls Valley and Google Meet. For more information, please Like and Follow them on
Facebook @PASSdrugfree, or email them at passdrugfree@gmail.com. The PASS Coalition is funded by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention Services, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.)
