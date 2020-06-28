The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 12,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday up 302 from Saturday. There was an additional 242 recoveries for a total of 9,397 recoveries.

There was 1 additional death for a total of 385 deaths in Oklahoma. 

Garvin County added 7 new cases of the COVID-19 virus for a total of 68 cases. There was 1 additional recovery in the county for a total of 42 recoveries. There are 25 active cases in the county with 1 death.

Wynnewood added 2 new cases and now have had 6 total cases. There is 1 recovery, 1 death and 4 active cases.

Lindsay added 3 new cases for a total of 19 total cases. There has been 12 recoveries and 7 active cases.

Maysville added 1 new case for a total of 4 cases. They have had 3 recoveries.

For the first time in 3 days Pauls Valley did not add any new cases. Pauls Valley has had 33 cases with 22 recoveries and 11 active cases.

Stratford has had 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 active case.

Elmore City has had 2 cases and 2 recoveries.

Paoli 2 cases and 2 recoveries.

