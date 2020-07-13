The total number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma grew to 20,745 an increase of 510 overnight. There were 2 additional deaths reported giving Oklahoma 424 deaths. There have been 15,815 recoveries up 330 from Sunday.
Garvin County is currently at 28 active cases.
There were one new case in Garvin County as the total moved to 123 cases. There have been 92 recoveries, up 2 from Sunday, and there have been 3 deaths.
Pauls Valley has had 55 total cases. There have been 44 total recoveries with 10 active cases and 1 death.
Lindsay has had 37 total cases. They have 23 recoveries, 1 death with 13 active cases.
Maysville has had 10 total cases. They have had 9 recoveries with 1 active cases.
Wynnewood added 1 new case overnight for 10 total cases. They have had had 8 recoveries, 1 death and have 1 active case.
Elmore City has had 6 total cases. They have had 4 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Paoli has had 4 total cases. They have had 2 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Stratford has had 3 total cases. They have had 3 recoveries and have no active cases currently.
For more information about the state cases people can visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
