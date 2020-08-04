As of this advisory, there are 39,463 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 861 from Monday. There has been 32,319 recoveries up 1,154 recoveries from Monday.
Garvin County added 10 new cases and has had 218 cases identified as of Tuesday's report, with 33 active cases currently. There have been 181 recoveries, up 7 from Tuesday, and there have been 4 deaths.
Pauls Valley is down one case and has had 97 cases with 1 death and had 2 new recoveries for 87 total recoveries. They have 9 active cases.
Lindsay added 4 new cases and for 58 total cases with 2 deaths and had 2 new recoveries for 46 total recoveries. They have 10 active cases.
Stratford also added 4 new cases and for 9 total cases with 3 recoveries. They have 6 active cases.
Elmore City added 1 new case for 18 total cases and 2 new recoveries for 15 total recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Wynnewood added 1 new case for 15 total cases with 1 death and 11 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Maysville has had 19 cases and 16 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Paoli has had 7 cases and 7 recoveries. They do not have any active cases currenlty.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report.
One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Adair County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 18 - 35 age group.
One in Carter County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Three in Cleveland County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one male and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, three males and one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 566 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
