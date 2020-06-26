Another 395 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, bringing the overall total to 12,343 since the virus was confirmed in the state in early March.
There were 310 recoveries in the state moving the recovery total to 8,817. There were two additional deaths bringing the total to 377 total deaths in the state.
There were four additional cases of COVID-19 in Garvin County, 3 in Pauls Valley and 1 in Lindsay. The total for the county is 58 cases with 1 death, 32 recoveries and 25 active cases.
Pauls Valley added two recoveries bringing their totals to 30 cases with 14 recoveries and 16 active cases.
Lindsay is now at 16 cases with 11 recoveries and 5 active cases.
Stratford has 2 active cases.
Elmore City has had 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 3 cases with 1 death, 1 recovery and 1 active case.
Maysville has had 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Paoli has had 2 cases and 2 recoveries.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
