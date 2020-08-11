As of the Tuesday, Aug. 11, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 44,728 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 1.7 percent, or 765 cases, since the previous advisory. The number of currently active cases is 6,917, as 37,193 have recovered.
Garvin County saw an increase of 8 cases as their number grew to 235 cases overall. There were an additional 6 recoveries for 199 total recoveries and there are 32 active cases.
Pauls Valley added 3 new cases of the virus and has had 104 total cases. They had 2 additional recoveries for 95 total recoveries and have 8 active cases.
Wynnewood added 2 new cases and has had 19 total cases. They have had 14 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Stratford added 2 new cases and has had 10 total cases. They have had 6 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Elmore City added 1 new case and has had 19 total cases. They have had 18 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Lindsay had an additional recovery for 48 total recoveries and has 10 active cases.
Maysville has had 16 recoveries and has 4 active cases.
Paoli has had 7 recoveries and has 1 active case.
OSDH had 13 additional deaths identified to report, for a total of 618 deaths in the state.
Currently, 530 patients are hospitalized in Oklahoma, and the total cumulative hospitalizations has been 3,760. This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report, according to the OSDH. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.