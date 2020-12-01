The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that Garvin County had 9 new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday along with one death and 44 new recoveries.
Garvin County has had 1,619 cases, 16 deaths, 1,384 recoveries and currently have 219 active cases.
Pauls Valley had one new case and has had 543 cases with 5 deaths, 471 recoveries and have 67 active cases.
Lindsay didn't add any new cases and has had 354 cases with 3 deaths, 312 recoveries and have 39 active cases.
Wynnewood added one new case and has had 233 cases with 2 deaths, 194 recoveries and has 37 active cases.
Stratford added 2 new cases as has had 214 cases with 188 recoveries and has 26 active cases.
Elmore City added 2 new cases and has had 133 cases with 2 deaths, 106 recoveries and has 25 active cases.
Maysville didn't add any new cases and has had 131 cases with 4 deaths, 109 recoveries and has 18 active cases.
Paoli added 3 new cases and has had 91 cases with 1 death, 74 recoveries and has 16 active cases.
Foster didn't add any news cases and has had 18 cases with 17 recoveries and has 1 active case.
State wide there were 1,737 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths and 3,679 recoveries on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 199,482 cases, 167,406 recoveries and 1,758 deaths. There are 30,318 active cases in the state.
