As of this advisory, there were 372 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma increasing the total to 11,510 on Wednesday. There were 256 more recoveries on Tuesday for a total of 8,144.
There was one additional death; it did not occur in the past 24 hours. The death occurred in Garfield County, a female in the 36-49 age group.There have been 372 total deaths in the state.
In Garvin County there was one new case of COVID-19 bring the total to 52 cases with one death. There were two more recoveries overnight bring the total to 24, giving the County 27 active cases.
Wynnewood had the newest case giving them a total of 3 with 1 death, 1 recovery and 1 active case.
Lindsay had the 2 recoveries overnight giving them a total of 13 cases with 8 recoveries and 5 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 27 cases with 10 recoveries and 17 active cases.
Elmore City has had 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 active cases.
Stratford has had 2 cases, both active.
Mayville has had 3 cases with 3 recoveries.
Paoli has had 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 active case.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
