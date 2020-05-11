As of this advisory, there are 4,613 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. OSDH also reports in the state as a whole there are 3,241 recoveries so far.
Garvin County has added one positive case moving their total to 15, with 12 recoveries and 1 death.
• Pauls Valley added one positive case to their total over the weekend. PV now has had 8 positive cases with 6 recoveries.
• Lindsay has had 3 positive cases and 3 recoveries. One of those cases is in another county.
• Wynnewood has had 2 positive cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
• Maysville has had 2 positive cases with 2 recoveries.
• Paoli has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.
• Stratford and Elmore City have not had any cases reported.
There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 9.
One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
As a result of OSDH’s partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, the Caring Vans were launched to provide free COVID-19 testing to underserved areas in Okla. City. Caring Van teams were able to test more than 500 people over the weekend. We look forward to expanding this effort in the coming days.
Regional COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-country, city and state health system partnership. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people no longer need to exhibit symptoms to be tested for COVID-19. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
