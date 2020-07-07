As of this advisory, there are 17,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 858 from Monday. There were an additional 573 recoveries from Monday for 13,005 total recoveries.
Garvin County had its second death from the virus a Lindsay man in the 50-64 year old age group.
Garvin County added 3 new cases of the virus for a total of 94 cases, 3 more cases are in other counties with local city addresses for a total of 97. There are 69 recoveries in the county, 1 more is in another county with a local city address for a total of 70 cases. There are 23 active cases in the county, 2 more are in other counties with local city addresses for a total of 25.
Pauls Valley added 2 new cases of the virus for 42 total cases. They have had 33 recoveries and have 9 active cases.
Lindsay added 1 new case for 26 total cases. They have had 19 recoveries, 1 death and have 6 active cases.
Maysville added 2 new cases for 8 total cases. They have had 4 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Wynnewood added 2 new recoveries for 6 total recoveries. They have had 8 total cases with 1 death,6 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Elmore City has had 6 cases with 3 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Paoli has had 4 cases with 2 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
Stratford has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries.
There were five new deaths in the state of Oklahoma for a total of 404 deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Carter County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Garvin County, a male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in McCurtain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 and older age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
