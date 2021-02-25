Oklahoma reported 1,146 new cases statewide Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 422,156.
The state also reported 38 additional deaths Thursday, placing the state death toll at 4,302.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose slightly Thursday to 811, up from 736 Wednesday.
Oklahoma’s Wednesday executive order report showed another decline in statewide hospitalizations, with Oklahoma reporting 491 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The number is down from Tuesday's 591 statewide hospitalizations.
Garvin County has had 3,454 total cases with 45 deaths and 3,289 recoveries. There are 120 active cases in the county.
