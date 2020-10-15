The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 103,836 cases, 88,780 recoveries and 1,143 deaths.
There are currently 13,913 active cases in the state.
In Garvin County, there are 129 active cases, 547 total cases, 412 recoveries and 6 deaths.
In Elmore City, there are 16 active cases, 52 total cases and 36 recoveries.
In Lindsay, there are 15 active cases, 114 total cases, 97 recoveries and two deaths.
In Maysville, there are 16 active cases, 57 total cases, 39 recoveries and two deaths.
In Paoli, there are three active cases, 26 total cases and 23 recoveries.
In Pauls Valley there are 34 active cases, 197 total cases, 161 recoveries and two deaths.
In Stratford there are 25 active cases, 61 total cases and 36 recoveries.
In Wynnewood there are 18 active cases, 66 total cases, 47 recoveries and one death.
