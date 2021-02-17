The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total to 415,858 cases, 393,169 recoveries and 4,089 deaths. There are 18,600 active cases in the state. The number of active cases at the state level appear to be on the decline. Last Wednesday, there were 23,657 active cases in Oklahoma.
Garvin County has had a total of 3408 cases, 3214 recoveries and 44 deaths. There are 150 active cases in the county.
