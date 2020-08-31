As of Monday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are a total of 261 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, of which four have died and 240 have recovered, leaving 17 active cases in the county.
Of those cases, Pauls Valley has had 117 cases with 1 death and 110 recoveries, leaving 6 active cases.
Lindsay has had 65 cases with 2 deaths and 61 recoveries and they have 2 active cases.
Maysville has had 26 cases with 22 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Elmore City has had 21 cases with 21 recoveries and have no active case.
Wynnewood has had 22 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Stratford has had 13 cases with 10 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Paoli has had 13 cases and 8 recoveries and have 5 active cases.
In Oklahoma, there have been 58,733 positive cases of the virus (up 713 from Sunday). There have been 49,184 recoveries and there are 8,749 active cases. Only 1 death was recorded on Sunday for a total of 800 deaths in the state.
