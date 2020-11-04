As of the Wednesday, Nov. 4, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 127,772 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of these, 110,453 have recovered and 15,927 are active. A total of 1,392 deaths have been recorded in the state.
In Garvin County, 12 news cases of the virus were reported. There have been 818 total cases, 623 recoveries (up 10), 8 deaths and there are 187 active cases (up 2).
In Elmore City, there are 5 active cases, 66 total cases and 61 recoveries.
In Foster, there have been 10 total cases, 8 recoveries and there are 2 active cases.
In Lindsay, there are 33 active cases, 168 total cases, 133 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Maysville, there have been 68 total cases, 55 recoveries, 3 deaths and there are 10 active cases.
In Paoli, there are 14 active cases, 44 total cases, 29 recoveries and 1 death.
In Pauls Valley, there have been 312 total cases, 225 recoveries, 2 deaths and there are 85 active cases.
In Stratford, there are 22 active cases, 98 total cases and 76 recoveries.
In Wynnewood, there have been 115 total cases, 80 recoveries, 1 death and there are 34 active cases.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
