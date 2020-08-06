The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced there have been 41,401 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 6,488 are currently active, and 34,320 have recovered. Of the total 3,445 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 645 are currently admitted.
Ten additional deaths were reported in the state, with one death identified in the past 24 hours. There have been 593 total deaths in the state.
Garvin County has had 220 total cases as of Wednesday's OSDH report. They added 1 additional recovery for 186 total recoveries with 4 deaths. There are 30 active cases in the county.
Pauls Valley added 1 new case and has had 99 total cases. They have had 1 death and 1 additional recovery for 89 total recoveries. They have 9 active cases.
Lindsay added 1 new case and has had 59 total cases. They have had 2 deaths and 47 recoveries. They have 10 active cases.
Maysville has had 19 cases with 16 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Elmore City has had 18 cases with 17 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Wynnewood added 1 new case and has had 16 total cases. They have had 1 death and 12 recoveries. They have 3 active cases.
Stratford has had 7 total cases with 3 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Paoli has had 7 cases and 7 recoveries.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.