As of the Monday, Nov. 30, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 197,745 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma.
Of these, 163,727 have recovered; and 21,275 are active. There have been a total of 1,743 deaths in the state.
The total cumulative hospitalizations is 12,258. Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Garvin County is listed as having 1,610 cases, with 15 deaths; 1,340 recoveries; and 255 currently active.
Pauls Valley has had 542 cases with 5 deaths, 458 recoveries and have 79 active cases.
Lindsay has had 354 cases with 3 deaths, 297 recoveries and have 54 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 232 cases with 2 deaths, 192 recoveries and have 38 active cases.
Stratford has had 212 cases with 178 recoveries and have 34 active cases.
Maysville has had 131 cases with 3 deaths, 108 recoveries and have 20 active cases.
Elmore City has had 131 cases with 2 deaths, 104 recoveries and have 25 active cases.
Paoli has had 88 cases with 1 deaths, 70 recoveries and have 17 active cases.
Foster has had 18 cases with 17 recoveries and have 1 active case.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
