The Oklahoma Health Department released the new numbers and in Saturday’s report, Garvin County added 3 new cases and 3 recoveries. 

The county has had 241 cases with 4 deaths and 211 recoveries. There are 26 active cases.

Pauls Valley added all 3 postive cases. They have had 108 total cases with 1 death, 97 recoveries and they have 10 active cases.

Elmore City, Stratford and Maysville each added a recovery.

Lindsay has 8 active cases, Maysville 4, Wynnewood 3, Stratford 2, Paoli and Elmore City 1 each.

Statewide, Oklahoma went up to 47,798 total cases after 901 new cases were reported on Saturday.

13 deaths were reported statewide bringing the Oklahoma total to 657 deaths.

Recoveries are at 39,907 with 625 recoveries from Friday to Saturday reported from the State Department of Health leaving 7,234 active cases statewide.

New numbers are posted every morning around 11 a.m. and can be seen at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

