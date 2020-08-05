As of this advisory, there are 40,564 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 1,101 from Tuesday. There have been 33,383 recoveries, up 1,064, and there are 6,598 active cases.
On Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health, Gravin County had several adjustments to their numbers. The county currently has 26 active cases down 7 from Tuesday.
Garvin County has had 215 cases, 3 fewer than Tuesday report, with 4 deaths and 184 recoveries, 3 more than Tuesday's report.
Pauls Valley has had 97 cases with 1 death, 88 recoveries and 8 active cases.
Lindsay has had 58 cases with 2 deaths, 46 recoveries and 10 active cases.
Maysville has had 19 cases with 16 recoveries and 2 active cases.
Elmore City has had 18 cases with 17 recoveries and 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 15 cases with 1 death, 12 recoveries and 2 active cases.
Stratford has had 7 cases with 3 recoveries and 4 active cases.
Paoli has had 7 cases with 7 recoveries.
There are 17 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
Two in Caddo County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McCurtain County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group. Three females and two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
There are 583 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
