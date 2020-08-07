As of this advisory, there are 42,255 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, up 854 cases from Thursday. There are 35,001 recoveries, up 681 from Thursday leaving 6,654 active cases in Oklahoma.
Garvin County added 1 new case giving them 221 total cases. The also added 2 recoveries for 188 total recoveries. There are 29 active cases in the County.
Pauls Valley added both recoveries and have had 91 total recoveries out of 99 total cases. They have 7 active cases.
Lindsay has had 59 cases and 47 recoveries. They have 10 active cases.
Masyville has had 19 cases with 16 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Elmore City has had 18 cases with 17 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Wynnewood has had 16 cases with 12 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Stratford has had 7 cases with 3 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Paoli has had 7 cases and 7 recoveries.
The County has had 4 deaths, two in Lindsay and one each in Pauls Valley and Wynewood.
There are 7 additional deaths identified to report in Oklahoma. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 600 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
