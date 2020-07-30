As of this Thursday advisory, there are 35,740 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, up 1,117 from Wednesday. There were an additional 1,023 recoveries for a total of 28,411 recoveries.
In Garvin County, they added 6 new cases bring their total to 196 COVID-19 cases. They also added 6 recoveries for162 total recoveries and they have had 4 deaths. There are 30 active cases in the county.
Pauls Valley added 3 new cases and has had 94 total cases. They had had 1 death and have had 79 recoveries. They have 14 active cases.
Lindsay has had 50 cases with 2 deaths and 41 recoveries (up 1 from Wednesday). They have 7 active cases.
Maysville has had 18 cases with 16 recoveries. They have 2 active cases.
Elmore City has had 16 cases with 10 recoveries (up 3 from Wednesday). They have 6 active cases.
Wynnewood had had 13 cases (up 1 from Wednesday) with 1 death and 11 recoveries. They have 1 active case.
Paoli has had 7 cases and 7 recoveries. Stratford has had 3 cases and 3 recoveries.
There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, one male and one female both in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McCurtain County, one male and one female both in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, two males and two females all in the 65 or older age group.
There are 536 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
