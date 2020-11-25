breaking
County at 309 active cases, down 9 from Tuesday
Garvin County dropped nine from the active case count as of Wednesday’s report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, leaving 309 active cases in the area compared to 318 just the day before.
According to the data set, as of Tuesday the county had 1,511 positive cases, along with 12 deaths and 1,190 recoveries..
Pauls Valley is at 509 positive cases, 5 deaths and 410 recoveries, leaving a total of 94 active cases.
Lindsay is at 334 positive cases, 3 deaths and 270 recoveries, leaving 61 active cases.
Wynnewood is at 216 confirmed cases, 1 death and 169 recoveries, leaving 46active cases.
Stratford is at 204 positive cases and 154 recoveries, leaving 50 active cases.
Maysville is at 127 positive cases, 3 deaths and 99 recoveries, leaving 25 active cases.
Elmore City is at 122 positive cases and 91 recoveries, leaving 31 active cases.
Paoli is at 79 positive cases, 1 death and 62 recoveries, leaving 16 active cases.
Foster is at 18 positive cases and 15 recoveries, leaving 3 active cases.
State wide there were an additional 3,732 positive cases bringing the total to 184,342 cases. There were 3,658 additional recoveries bringing the total to 149,345. There are 33,317 active cases in the state and there have been 1,680 deaths.
There are 16 additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Coal County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kay County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
