Garvin County is currently at 33 active cases in the area, according to Wednesday’s report from the State Department of Health.
Currently, at 288 cases, there have been four deaths and 251 recoveries listed in Garvin County.
Elmore City has had 23 cases with 21 recoveries, leaving 2 active cases.
Lindsay has had 74 cases with 2 deaths and 62 recoveries, leaving 10 active cases.
Maysville has had 28 cases and 23 recoveries, leaving 5 active cases.
Paoli has had 13 active cases with 11 recoveries, leaving 2 active cases.
Pauls Valley has ahd 122 cases with 1 death and 115 recoveries, leaving 6 active cases.
Stratford has had 17 cases and 12 recoveries, leaving 5 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 33 cases with 1 death and 20 recoveries, leaving 12 active cases.
Statewide there has been a total of 65,929 cases reported, of which 55,405 have recovered. Recoveries increased by 1,136 or 2.1% day over day. Active cases for the state total in at 9,661, down 269 or 2.7% day over day.
Deaths added nine to make the total toll 863 so far, but no deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours according to the State Health Department.
New deaths recorded include:
• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Kiowa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Johns Hopkins reported that as of Tuesday, Sept. 8, there has been 6,327,009 cases nationally, 189,653 deaths and 2,359,111 recoveries, leaving 3,778,24 cases active.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
