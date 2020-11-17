The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,552 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday including a Lindsay man in the 65 or older age range.
This brings the state’s total to 158,408 cases, 128,057 recoveries and 1,544 deaths. There are currently 28,807 active cases in the state.
In Garvin County, there are 330 active cases. There have been 1,256 total cases with 9 deaths and 917 recoveries.
In Elmore City, there have been 93 total cases, 70 recoveries and there are 23 active cases.
In Foster, there have been 15 total cases, 13 recoveries and there are 2 active cases.
In Lindsay, there have been 276 total cases with 3 deaths, 190 recoveries and there are 83 active cases.
In Maysville, there have been 106 cases with 3 deaths, 70 recoveries and there are 29 active cases.
In Paoli, there have been 68 cases with one deaths, 52 recoveries and there are 15 active cases.
In Pauls Valley, there have been 429 cases with 2 deaths, 341 recoveries and there are 86 active cases.
in Stratford, there have been 158 cases, 115 recoveries and there are 43 active cases.
In Wynnewood, there have been 191 cases with 1 death, 131 recoveries and there are 59 active cases.
Of the 6 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. There was one in Canadian County, a female in the 65 and older age group. One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 or older age group. One in Delaware County, a male in the 65 or older age group. One in Garvin County, a male in the 65 or older age group. Two in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 or older age group, and a male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,544 total deaths in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.