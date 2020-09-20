Data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Sunday indicates Garvin County has 46 active cases of the COVID-19 virus..
According to OSDH’s statistics, as of Sunday, Sept. 20, Gravin County has had a total of 336 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 285 recoveries and five deaths, leaving a total of 46 active cases in the area.
Pauls Valley has had 139 cases with one death and 123 recoveries. They have 15 active cases.
Lindsay has had 82 cases with two deaths and 68 recoveries. They have 12 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 38 cases with one death and 29 recoveries. They have 8 active cases.
Maysville has had 35 cases with one death and 23 recoveries. They have 7 active cases.
Elmore City has had 29 active cases with 23 recoveries and have 6 active cases.
Stratford has had 22 cases with 20 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Paoli has had 17 cases with 13 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
On the state level, Sunday’s data set shows a total of 76,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 64,467 have recovered and 11,394 are active. There have been 946 deaths, with the count increasing by four since Saturday’s report.
Confirmed cases increased by 1,003 or 1.3% day over day while active cases increased by 493 or 4.5% day over day and recoveries increased by 507 or 0.8% day over day.
On the national level, Johns Hopkins reported as of Saturday, Sept. 19, the country has had 6,764,970 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 199,259 have died and 2,557,446 have recovered, leaving a total of 3,988,265 active cases. Day over day, confirmed cases increased by 41,037 or 0.6% while recoveries increased by 20,981 or 0.8% and active cases increased by 19,367 or 0.5%.
For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.