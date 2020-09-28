As of the Monday, Sept. 28, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 85,194 reported cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 13,379 are currently active, and 70,808 have recovered.
A total of 1,007 deaths have occurred in the state. The total cumulative hospitalizations has been 6,273, with 579 patients currently admitted.
In Garvin County, there have been 372 reported cases. Of those, 318 have recovered, 5 have died and there are currently 49 active cases.
Elmore City has had 32 cases with 28 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Lindsay has had 88 cases with 78 recoveries and 2 deaths. Lindsay has 8 active cases.
Maysville has had 39 cases with 2 deaths and 32 recoveries. They have 5 active cases.
Paoli has had 21 cases with 16 recoveries and have 5 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 148 cases with 1 death and 131 recoveries. They have 16 active cases.
Stratford has had 28 cases with 22 recoveries and have 6 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 44 cases with 1 death and 32 recoveries. They had 11 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.