The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 93,346 cases, 79,219 recoveries and 1,066 deaths.
There are currently 13,061 active cases in the state.
In Garvin County, there are 67 active cases, 425 total cases, 353 recoveries and 5 deaths.
In Pauls Valley, there are 15 active cases, 158 total cases, 142 recoveries and one death.
In Lindsay, there are 14 active cases, 100 total cases, 84 recoveries and two deaths.
In Wynnewood, there are 15 active cases, 53 total cases, 37 recoveries and one death.
In Maysville, there are 7 active cases, 48 total cases, 39 recoveries and two deaths.
In Elmore City, there are 3 active cases, 34 total cases and 31 recoveries.
In Stratford, there are 11 active cases, 37 total cases and 26 recoveries.
In Paoli, there are 4 active cases, 24 total cases and 20 recoveries.
