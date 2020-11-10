Garvin County saw its upward trick in COVID-19 numbers slow way down on Tuesday as reports identified seven new cases. Currently there are 997 cases, eight deaths and 732 recoveries, leaving a total of 257 active cases in the area.
Pauls Valley has 76 active cases. They have had 360 cases two deaths and 282 recoveries.
Lindsay has had 206 total cases, two deaths, 152 recoveries and they have 52 active cases.
Wynnewood has 38 active cases. They have had 142 cases, 1 death and 103 recoveries.
Stratford has had 126 total cases, 89 recoveries and they have 37 active cases.
Elmore City has 17 active cases. They have had 79 total cases and 62 recoveries.
Paoli has had 54 total cases with one death, 37 recoveries and they have 16 active cases.
Maysville has 11 active cases. They have had 82 total cases with three deaths and 58 recoveries.
Foster has had 13 total cases with 11 recoveries and they have two active cases.
Oklahoma’s numbers have updated to show a growth of 1,702 cases day over day.
Oklahoma has had a total of 140,157 positive cases.
On Tuesday, OSDH reported seven new deaths with none of the deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
The deaths identified by the State Department of Health include:
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, One male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woods County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Currently, there are 1,451 deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The active case count for the state was up by 503 to bring the active case count to 20,632 as of Tuesday.
Recoveries increased by 1,192 to bring the total recoveries in the state to 118,074.
As of Monday’s national report from Johns Hopkins, the country has reached the 10 million mark with 119,386 new reported confirmed cases. That makes a total of 10,111,077 COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States.
On Monday, 590 deaths were recorded due to COVID-19 in the country putting the country’s death toll at 238,256. Active cases in the country are up by 71,442 for a total of 5,943,976 active cases.
Recoveries are up by 47,354 to make a total of 3,928,845 recoveries since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
