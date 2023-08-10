County fair gets 4-H splash down

This year’s upcoming Garvin County Free Fair will only be over for a short time when 4-H students get their chance for a fun splash down.
It’s called “Splash Into 4-H” as all Garvin County 4-H members and anyone interested in joining 4-H, along with their families, can come to the event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The event features water fun, hot dogs and watermelon.
More on the event is available at the Garvin County Extension Office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Even before that it’s the tradition of the county fair set for Aug. 21-Aug. 26.
A look at the calendar shows the action actually gets started even earlier with the Garvin County Horse Show set to get underway at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Pauls Valley Roundup Club Arena right next to the fairgrounds.
Check-in and judging of indoor exhibits will come early, while much of the fair action is set for later in the week.
Both Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24-25 will feature Kids Day at the Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which naturally includes a whole bunch of activities.
The cattle and swine show will be on Thursday, along with a pedal tractor pull.
Then there’s the return of a fair royalty as coronation will be at 5 p.m. Thursday.
This year there will be a county fair queen (ages 15-18), fair junior queen (ages 10-14) and fair princess (ages 5-9).
The first queen was named in 2015, while the royal court hasn’t been done for the fair since 2019.
On Friday there will be the sheep, goat and dairy shows, along with a tractor driving contest.
The rabbit and poultry shows are among the featured activities set for Saturday, Aug. 26.
Another fan favorite is the wiener dog races, while others are the best dressed pet contest, adult and youth cornhole contests, homemade ice cream and salsa contests, an awards presentation and free live music.
