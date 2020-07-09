As of this advisory, there are 18,496 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 603 from Wednesday. There was an additional 562 recoveries for a total of 14,100 recoveries.

Garvin County added 8 new cases of the virus overnight to go over the century mark with 106 total cases.There have been 76 recoveries and there are 28 active cases.

Pauls Valley added 2 new cases for a total of 45 cases. They have had 37 recoveries and have 8 active cases.

Lindsay added 6 new cases of the virus for 33 total cases. They have had 12 recoveries, 1 death and have 12 active cases.

Maysville added 2 more recoveries for 7 total recoveries and 2 active cases.

Wynnewood has had 9 cases with 1 death, 6 recoveries and have 2 active cases.

Elmore City has had 6 cases with 3 recoveries and have 3 active cases.

Paoli has had 4 cases with 2 recoveries and have 2 active cases.

Stratford has had 3 cases and currently have no active cases.

There are three additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.

One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group.   

One in  Oklahoma County, male in the 50 - 64 age group.

One in Pawnee County, female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 410 total deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases

18,496

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 

383,258

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 

404,600

**Currently Hospitalized 

453

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations

1,893

Deaths in the Past 24 hours

0

Total Cumulative Deaths

410

