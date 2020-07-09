As of this advisory, there are 18,496 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma up 603 from Wednesday. There was an additional 562 recoveries for a total of 14,100 recoveries.
Garvin County added 8 new cases of the virus overnight to go over the century mark with 106 total cases.There have been 76 recoveries and there are 28 active cases.
Pauls Valley added 2 new cases for a total of 45 cases. They have had 37 recoveries and have 8 active cases.
Lindsay added 6 new cases of the virus for 33 total cases. They have had 12 recoveries, 1 death and have 12 active cases.
Maysville added 2 more recoveries for 7 total recoveries and 2 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 9 cases with 1 death, 6 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Elmore City has had 6 cases with 3 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Paoli has had 4 cases with 2 recoveries and have 2 active cases.
Stratford has had 3 cases and currently have no active cases.
There are three additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Pawnee County, female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 410 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.