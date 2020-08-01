With the new positive tests, Oklahoma saw a 3.4 single-day increase in numbers for the first day of August, after ending July with a record-setting increase, more than doubling the total numbers of March through June combined, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Weekly numbers released by OSDH show a 71.6% increase in the number of new cases July 24-30 as compared to the prior week. There also was a 37.4% increase in those recovering from the virus and a 51.3% increase in deaths as compared to the prior week, according to OSDH. There was a 34.4% increase in the number of hospitalizations, based on OSDH data.
The OSDH also reported that there was a 70% increase in the number of specimens that were tested in the month of July. The number of tests was up considerably, coming in at 104,640 for the week of July 24-30, and the percentage of positive tests was the lowest it has been in weeks at 8.9%, according to OSDH.
"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing," according to an OSDH report.
Local OSDH representative Maggie Jackson reiterated those precautions on Friday afternoon, saying with events ongoing locally this weekend those tips are imperative to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Oklahoma ranks 32nd in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 34th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to OSDH.
As of Saturday, cumulative cases now stand at 37,731 since March, with 549 deaths overall, according to OSDH data.
Deaths reported Saturday were comprised of five men and three women — five in the 65 and older age group and three in the 50-64 age group — with three from Tulsa County and one each from Beckham, Jackson, Oklahoma, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie counties.
Other case increases reported in Northwest Oklahoma counties included six in Kingfisher, two in Grant and one each in Blaine and Major counties. Alfalfa County saw a reduction by one case. Cities and towns that saw increases included 33 in Enid, three in Kingfisher and one each in Hennessey, Okarche and Woodward. Fairview saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,900 were active, a single-day increase of 141, as of Saturday, Aug. 1, and 30,282, just more than 80%, have recovered, including 1,095 since Friday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 96 were active on Saturday, according to OSDH data.
There have been 3,161 cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19. Of those, 628 were hospitalized, with 258 in intensive care, based on OSDH data released Friday evening.
Increases in cases per age group were 418 in 18-35, 245 in 36-49, 227 in 50-64, 176 in 65 and older, 151 in 5-17 and 27 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Saturday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 869 in the 0-4 age group, 3,252 in the 5-17 age group, 13,478 in the 18-35 age group, 8,203 in the 36-49 age group, 6,701 in the 50-64 age group and 5,228 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.
Of those testing positive, 19,598 have been female and 18,102 have been male. There were 31 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 549 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 434 have been 65 and older and 89 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 298, than women, 251, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
OSDH reports 76.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just less than 45% of the deaths, 243, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,424 cases among long-term care residents and 847 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.
Data shows deaths in 51 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 101 in Tulsa County; 98 in Oklahoma County; 49 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 13 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Mayes counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Okmulgee counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.