The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,177 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths as of Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 142,334 cases, 119,144 recoveries and 1,470 deaths. There are 21,720 active cases in the state.
Garvin County went over the 1,000 case mark of the COVID-19 virus as they reached 1,031 total cases of the virus since March. They have had 756 recoveries and 8 deaths and currently have 267 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 367 cases with 2 deaths, 287 recoveries and have 78 active cases.
Lindsay has had 212 cases with 2 deaths, 158 recoveries and have 52 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 148 cases with 1 death, 104 recoveries and have 43 active cases.
Stratford has had 133 cases with 94 recoveries and have 39 active cases.
Maysville has had 86 cases with 3 deaths, 59 recoveries and have 24 active cases.
Elmore City has had 81 cases with 62 recoveries and have 19 active cases.
Paoli has had 56 cases with 1 death, 38 recoveries and have 17 active cases.
Foster has had 13 cases with 12 recoveries and have 1 active case.
