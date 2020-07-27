As of this advisory, there are 32,686 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There have been 25,252 recoveries
Garvin County currently has 27 active cases of the virus. Pauls Valley has 11, Lindsay 6, Elmore City 5, Maysville 4 and Wynnewood 1.
Recoveries for Garvin County are currently listed at 143 of the 173 total cases. There have been four deaths.
There are no deaths identified in Oklahoma on Monday. There are 496 total deaths in the state.
