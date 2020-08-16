The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 544 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday, including one new case in Garvin County.
The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 48,342, with 40,224 reported recoveries.
The Health Department also reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, bringing the statewide death total to 661.
Sunday's new case in Garvin County pushes the totals to 242 total cases with 4 deaths and 211 recoveries. The county has 27 active cases.
Pauls Valley has 10 active cases, Lindsay 8, Maysville 4, Wynnewood 3, Stratford 2, Elmore City and Paoli 1 each.
According to the Health Department's color-coded risk system, Garvin County remains in the yellow alert zone.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
