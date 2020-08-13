As of this advisory, there are 46,103 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, up 705 from Wednesday.
Statewide, there has been a total of 638 deaths, 6,810 active cases and 38,655 recovered cases in Thursday's report.
Garvin County has had 235 total cases of the virus with 4 deaths and 204 recoveries. There are 27 active cases in the county.
Pauls Valley has had 104 total cases with 1 death and 97 recoveries. They have 6 active cases.
Lindsay has had 60 total cases with 2 deaths and 49 recoveries. They have 9 active cases.
Maysville has had 20 total cases with 16 recoveries. They have 4 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 19 total cases with 1 death and 14 recoveries. They have 4 active cases.
Elmore City has had 19 total cases with 18 recoveries. They have 1 active case.
Stratford has had 10 total cases with 6 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Paoli has had 8 total cases with 7 recoveries and have 1 active case.
There are 11 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male 65 or older age group.
There are 638 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
