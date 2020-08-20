The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 746 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 50,669 total confirmed positive cases, 42,695 recoveries and 709 deaths as of Aug. 19.
In Garvin County, there have been 250 cases (up 2 from Wednesday), 224 recoveries (up 2 from Wednesday) and 4 deaths. There are 22 active case in the county.
Wynnewood and Paoli have no active cases.
With 2 recoveries on Wednesday, Pauls Valley now has 100 recoveries. There were no new cases reported leaving PV with 112 cases. There are 11 active cases in PV.
Lindsay added 1 new case for 63 total cases with 2 deaths and 55 recoveries. They have 6 active cases.
Maysville added one new case and have had 23 cases. They have 19 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Stratford has had 10 cases with 9 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Elmore added 1 new case and have had 21 total case and 20 recoveries. They have 1 active case.
Paoli 8 cases and 8 recoveries. Wynnewood has had 19 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
