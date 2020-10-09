The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,524 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 97,088 cases, 82,482 recoveries and 1,091 deaths.
There are currently 13,515 active cases in the state.
Over the last couple of days, Garvin County has seen an upswing going to 91 active cases. There are 462 total cases, 366 recoveries and 5 deaths.
In Pauls Valley, there are 24 active cases, 172 total cases, 147 recoveries and one death.
In Lindsay, there are 14 active cases, 103 total cases, 87 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Maysville, there are 8 active cases, 49 total cases, 39 recoveries and 2 deaths.
In Wynnewood, there are 14 active cases, 55 total cases, 40 recoveries and 1 death
In Stratford, there are 18 active cases, 47 total cases and 29 recoveries.
In Elmore City, there are 6 active cases, 37 total cases and 31 recoveries.
In Paoli, there are 5 active cases, 26 total cases and 21 recoveries.
