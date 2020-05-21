As of this advisory, there are 5,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Garvin County remains at 1 positive cases. There have been 15 reported cases with 13 recoveries and one death.
There are five additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 14-May 19.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 and older age group, one male in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 304 total deaths in the state.
Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and The Caring Foundation, OSDH is deploying Caring Vans providing free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in Oklahoma City, increasing testing accessibility. A Caring Van will be at the Latino Community Development Agency (lcdaok.com) today (5/21) from 4 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone 16 and older; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 5,680
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 142,599
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 149,447
**Currently Hospitalized 201
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 917
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 304
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 21.
