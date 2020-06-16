As of this advisory, there are 8,645 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between June 7 and June 14.
- Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 18-35 age group and one male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Grady County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 363 total deaths in the state.
In Garvin County, the rise continues with 3 additional cases of COVID-19. The County now has had 33 total cases with 17 recoveries and 1 death.
Lindsay added new 2 cases on Monday for a total of 9 with 4 recoveries. Pauls Valley added 1 new case for a total of 15 with 8 recoveries. Maysville has had 3 cases with 3 recoveries. Elmore City 2 cases with 1 recovery, Paoli 2 cases with 1 recovery. Wynnewood 2 cases with 1 recovery and 1 death.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
