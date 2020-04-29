Garvin County has now seen its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic.
An official overseeing the Garvin County Health Department confirmed a male patient over 65 years old passed way Monday after contracting the virus. A closer look shows the man was from Wynnewood.
“This is sad for our community,” Mendy Spohn, regional director for the health director.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family during this difficult time.”
The health department here confirms there have been 13 laboratory-positive COVID-19 cases total in Garvin County since the pandemic began.
Among that total there are three currently under isolation, while one is in the hospital and two are in rehabilitation units. The specific breakdown of the county on Wednesday looks like this:
• Pauls Valley has had 7 positive cases with 6 recoveries.
• Lindsay has had 3 positive cases and 3 recoveries. One of those cases is in another county.
• Wynnewood has had 2 positive cases with 1 recovery.
• Maysville has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.
• Paoli has had 1 positive case and 1 recovery.
• Stratford and Elmore City have not had any cases reported.
Spohn says public health officials continue to work in the county and across the state by conducting investigations and reminding the public about the increased risks to older adults and those who have compromised immune systems.
As more information becomes available regarding cases at the local level, the state website numbers are updated.
“Curbside testing is available by appointment at all of our county health departments,” said Spohn.
“Additionally, many other medical facilities, including the Chickasaw Nation, are offering COVID-19 testing. Check with your local provider for more information about testing options.”
Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible.
Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov online or call 2-1-1.
