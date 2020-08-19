The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 597 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 49,923 total confirmed positive cases, 42,047 recoveries and 699 deaths as of Aug. 19.
The deaths reported on Wednesday were all in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age group from Bryan, Creek, LeFlore, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Oklahoma, Rogers and Sequoyah Counties.
In Garvin County, there have been 248 cases (up 4 from Tuesday), 222 recoveries (up 4 from Tuesday) and 4 deaths. There are 22 active case in the county.
Elmore City and Wynnewood joined Paoli with no active cases.
Puals Valley added 3 new cases for 112 total cases with 1 death and 98 recoveries. There are 13 active cases in PV.
Lindsay added 1 new case for 62 total cases with 2 deaths and 55 recoveries. They have 6 active cases.
Maysville has had 22 cases with 19 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Stratford has had 10 cases with 9 recoveries and have 1 active case.
Elmore has had 20 csaes and 20 recoveries. Paoli 8 cases and 8 recoveries. Wynnewood has had 19 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
