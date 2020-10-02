The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,190 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 89,559 cases with 12,762 active cases, 75,753 recoveries and 1,044 deaths.
In Garvin County, there are 57 active cases, 401 total cases, 339 recoveries and 5 deaths.
OSDH reports Garvin County is in the "Orange" moderate category and seeing increases of more than 14.39 cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 population.
In Pauls Valley, there are 13 active cases, 152 total cases, 138 recoveries and one death.
In Lindsay, there are 15 active cases, 98 total cases, 81 recoveries and two deaths.
In Masyville, there are 9 active cases, 47 total cases, 36 recoveries and two deaths.
In Wynnewood, there are 8 active cases, 45 total cases, 36 recoveries and one death.
In Elmore City, there are 3 active cases, 33 total cases and 30 recoveries.
In Paoli, there are 4 active cases, 22 total cases and 18 recoveries.
In Stratford, there are 9 active cases, 33 total cases and 24 recoveries.
