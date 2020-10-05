The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 665 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three new deaths.
With the 665 new cases reported Monday, Oklahoma’s cumulative case total rose to 91,982. There have been 78,155 recoveries and there are 12,772 active cases.
The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,055.
On Monday, the state reported Garvin County had 461 cases with 5 deaths and 348 recoveries. There are 61 active cases.
Elmore City has had 34 cases with 30 recoveries and 4 active cases.
Lindsay has had 99 cases with 2 deaths and 82 recoveries. They have 15 active cases.
Maysville has had 47 cases with 2 deaths and 38 recoveries. They have 7 active cases.
Paoli has had 23 cases with 20 recoveries and 3 active cases.
Pauls Valley has had 157 cases with 1 death and 141 recoveries. They have 15 active cases.
Stratford has had 35 cases with 26 recoveries and have 9 active cases.
Wynnewood has had 50 cases with 1 death and 37 recoveries. They have 12 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.