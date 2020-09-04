Garvin County had an increase of three COVID-19 cases and one recovery over night, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) stats released Friday.
The county has had 269 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, of which four have died and 245 have recovered, leaving 20 active cases in the county.
Of those cases, Pauls Valley has had 119 cases with 1 death and 113 recoveries, leaving 5 active cases.
Lindsay has had 67 cases with 2 deaths and 61 recoveries and they have 4 active cases.
Maysville has had 27 cases with 23 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Elmore City has had 21 cases with 21 recoveries and have no active case.
Wynnewood has had 25 cases with 1 death and 18 recoveries and have 6 active cases.
Stratford has had 14 cases with 11 recoveries and have 3 active cases.
Paoli has had 13 cases and 9 recoveries and have 4 active cases.
Statewide, there are 62,040 total confirmed cases, of which 52,123 have recovered and 846 have died, leaving 9,071 active cases in Oklahoma.
State stats from OSDH show the confirmed cases increased by 1,013 or 1.7% day over day while the active cases increased 326 or 3.7% day over day. Recoveries in Oklahoma increased by 676 or 1.3% day over day.
On Friday’s report, there were 11 additional deaths identified. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
• One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• Two in Garfield County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
• One in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
• Four in Oklahoma County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group and three females in the 65 or older age group.
• One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Nationally, Johns Hopkins reported as of Sept. 3, there have been a total of 6,150,016 confirmed cases in the U.S., of which 186,790 have died and 2,266,957 have recovered, leaving 3,696,269 active cases.
In the nation, deaths increased by 1,070 or 0.6% day over day while confirmed cases increased by 36,506 or 0.6% day over day and the active cases increased by 236 or 0.0% day over day. The recoveries nationwide increased by 35,200 or 1.6% day over day.
This week, the number of "orange" risk counties remains the same as the previous week, according to OSDH.
According to the OSDH, on Aug. 13, Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory with the support of Gov. Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
• Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant,
in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
• Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
• Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
• Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
OSDH said Friday they will continue to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
OSDH continues work on the regional work on system map. As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
In observance of Labor Day, OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Mon., Sept. 7 and a Media Advisory will not be distributed. Please visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov for continued updated information.
During this holiday weekend, OSDH does not recommend hosting or attending a gathering while the virus is widespread in the community. OSDH encourages Oklahomans who choose to participate in large gatherings or settings where people are in close contact to take precautions such as wearing a mask, practice social distancing and frequently wash hands. Those who have attended a large indoor or outdoor gathering or event should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after the event and seek testing after five to seven days of potential exposure while continuing to monitor symptoms.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
